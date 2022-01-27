Vehicles collide at Banks and Highway 97

One woman was taken to hospital following the crash in Kelowna

A two-vehicle collision is blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 97 at Banks Road.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

A white pickup truck and a white car appeared to have crashed turning left off the highway onto Banks.

The airbag was deployed in the white car and both vehicles sustained front-end damage.

One women was placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Traffic is slow going on Highway 97 headed north.

