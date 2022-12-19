(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Vehicles left warming up and unattended easy pickings, say Kelowna RCMP

RCMP recently recovered three stolen vehicles, two of them had been left running and unattended.

A reminder from Kelowna RCMP to not leave your vehicle unattended while letting it warm up during cold weather.

Police recovered three stolen vehicles last week, with two of them being left running and unattended.

A vehicle, with no plates, was found parked behind an apartment building on Pandosy Street Dec 15. It matched a vehicle reported stolen Dec. 7 from West Kelowna, after it was left running at a commercial building. It has been returned to its owner.

A pickup truck taken from the Kelowna Airport long-term parking lot was found on Elliot Avenue Dec. 16. Police said it had collided with a parked vehicle, causing extensive damage to both.

A 27-year-old Nanaimo man is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of break-in tools, and driving while prohibited.

He also had three outstanding warrants from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Minutes after that incident, officers found an abandoned pickup near Kelowna General Hospital. The licence plates didn’t match, and it turns out the truck was stolen from the Rutland area, after being left unattended and running in the owner’s driveway. That investigation is ongoing.

Kelowna RCMP reminds the public that criminals will jump on easy targets like vehicles left unsecured while warming up and unattended by their owners.

READ MORE: Special squad from Lower Mainland recovers five stolen vehicles in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AutosCity of West KelownaKelownaRCMPstolen autos

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Weave human rights into B.C.’s Mental Health Act, urges report
Next story
2 people unharmed after their home on Riverview Drive catches on fire last Sunday

Just Posted

(contributed)
Another day of delays, cancellations at Kelowna airport

(Black Press file photo)
Vehicles left warming up and unattended easy pickings, say Kelowna RCMP

A homeless person is covered in blankets to shield him from the cold. (Black Press Media file photo)
Warming centres opened in Okanagan amid cold snap

(Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Early morning mattress fire in Kelowna

Pop-up banner image