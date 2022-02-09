Crash on Cooper Road. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)

Vehicles T-bone on Cooper Road in Kelowna

The incident happened outside the entrance of Orchard Park Mall

Two vehicles collided on Cooper Road at Highway 97 just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to witnesses a grey sports car and a red car T-boned not far from the intersection with Orchard Park Mall on Cooper.

Airbags were deployed in both vehicles and debris is scattered across Cooper causing traffic delays.

The vehicles will both need to be towed from the scene.

It’s unclear if any of the occupants sustained serious injury.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
car crash

Crash on Cooper Road. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Kelowna Capital News)
