Vehicles t-bone on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Traffic is slow going near at Harvey and Sutherland

A truck appeared to have t-boned an SUV at Sutherland and Harvey Avenue, Friday.

The incident happened about 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Harvey.

Emergency crews are on scene blocking the merge lane of Sutherland onto Harvey.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Traffic headed north on Harvey is slow going as the highway is reduced to two lanes.

