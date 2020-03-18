Vehicles towed after collision on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. at Harvey Avenue and Richter Street

A two-vehicle collision blocked the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street, Wednesday evening.

According to a witness on the scene, a grey car travelling north on Richter allegedly ran a red light and collided with another vehicle on travelling on Harvey.

The grey vehicle allegedly spun 360 degrees and stopped on the sidewalk. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident, however, no one went to the hospital.

Traffic was slow going in the area about 7 p.m.

