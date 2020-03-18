Vehicles towed after collision on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. at Harvey Avenue and Richter Street

A two-vehicle collision blocked the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street, Wednesday evening.

According to a witness on the scene, a grey car travelling north on Richter allegedly ran a red light and collided with another vehicle on travelling on Harvey.

The grey vehicle allegedly spun 360 degrees and stopped on the sidewalk. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident, however, no one went to the hospital.

Traffic was slow going in the area about 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Kelowna Salvation Army hopes for community support during coronavirus-caused supply shortages

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Just Posted

Vehicles towed after collision on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. at Harvey Avenue and Richter Street

City of West Kelowna shuts down city hall due to COVID-19

Multiple facilities were also shut down by the city on March 17

District of Lake Country closes municipal hall due to COVID-19

The district has closed nine facilities to help prevent spread of virus

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market decides to postpone amid COVID-19 concerns

The next two markets will be held outside, despite still being on winter schedule

Peachland facilities closed, recreation services suspended due to COVID-19 concerns

Facilities have been closed following the province’s recommendations

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Stop flushing sanitary wipes: Town of Oliver

Sanitary wipes have been flying off shelves due to COVID-19 but they wreak havoc on sewer systems

Okanagan Indian Band closes facilities for three weeks

Band taking all precautions in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Island family still mourns teen’s gruesome murder as killers’ parole approaches

Proctor’s aunt says murder is ‘like a disease, a festering mass of emotion’

Shuswap seniors facilities keeping residents safe in face of COVID-19

In the name of caution, large gatherings and non-essential visits suspended at care homes

Summerland closes municipal hall, public works building

Most public facilities are now closed in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Winter permit system still in effect for Glacier National Park

Parks Canada said daily winter permits no longer be provided. Users must already have annual pass

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

Most Read