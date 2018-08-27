Veil of smoke lifted from the Okanagan, Shuswap

The veil of smoke has lifted and Okanagan residents woke up Monday to blue skies.

The veil of smoke has lifted and Okanagan residents woke up Monday to blue skies.

In the Okanagan, like most areas of the province, the Air Quality Health Index has dropped the health risk from smoke to the low to moderate range.

That’s the lowest it’s been since Aug. 13.

For more about two weeks, the AQHI has been warning of high or very high health risks to children and the elderly due to the smoke.

READ MORE: THE EMOTIONAL TOLL OF FIRE

The PM 2.5 level, the actual measure of particulates in the air and what much of the provincial AQHI rating is based on, was reaching hazardous levels in the 400s.

This caused the cancellation of events across the valley, negatively impacted tourism and caused some health problems.

The Aug. 27 ratings for the South, Central and North Okanagan are all currently a one, which is a low risk. The forecast calls for a rating of four, which is moderate, for the day. The evening is expected to return to a two rating, also a low risk.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 1 closed as emergency services respond to collision

Just Posted

Veil of smoke lifted from the Okanagan, Shuswap

The veil of smoke has lifted and Okanagan residents woke up Monday to blue skies.

Kelowna looking to keep pot shops off two downtown streets

City planning department recommends no stores selling cannabis on Leon or Lawrence Avenues

Wheels and winners of the 6th annual Shriners Show & Shine

Hosted by the Penticton Shrine Club #20 on Aug. 25

Last weekend of August: in your words

We have compiled a community photo album of how you spent your weekend in Kelowna

Night of Kelowna Comedy raises money for a cause

Funds raised will go toward a PET Scanner for the B.C. Cancer Agency in Kelowna

‘The magnitude is unfathomable’: B.C. animal lover helps livestock flee wildfires

More than 1,200 animals have been evacuated so far

Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs

The pop singer picked up three other MMVAs, best pop artist and two awards voted by viewers — fan fave artist and video.

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.

Security tight as man charged in Fredericton shootings appears in court

Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in a residential area on the city’s north side.

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame

Florida authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a mass shooting at the riverfront mall in Jacksonville that was hosting a video game tournament

Wheels and winners of the 6th annual Shriners Show & Shine

Hosted by the Penticton Shrine Club #20 on Aug. 25

Grouse Creek evac order lifted

Rain helped to crew gain ground on the wildfire

Dancing for a cause

Second annual Mela in support of cancer care and research

Most Read