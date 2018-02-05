Several B.C. cities named most romantic by Amazon

Top-20 list released by Amazon Canada has Vernon in at No. 18

The City of Vernon has been named Canada’s 18th most romantic city in a list released by Amazon Canada. (Black Press file photo)

Now here’s a list that paints Vernon in a positive light.

After being named the ninth most dangerous city in Canada by McLean’s Magazine in November 2017, Amazon Canada has released its list of the most romantic cities in Canada, and Vernon placed 18th, the only Okanagan city in the top-20.

RELATED: Vernon one of Canada’s most dangerous cities

The list of most romantic cities was compiled by comparing Amazon Canada sales data across a range of categories, including romance novels and relationships books, romantic comedies, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

For the sixth consecutive year, Victoria has been named Canada’s most romantic city. The ninth annual ranking was compiled by comparing sales data from January 1, 2017 to January 1, 2018 on a per capita basis in cities with more than 80,000 residents. The data looks at sales of romance novels (both print and Kindle editions), romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

This year, the Top 20 Most Romantic Cities in Canada are:

1. Victoria, British Columbia

2. Abbotsford, British Columbia

3. Whitehorse, Yukon (new)

4. Courtenay, British Columbia (new)

5. Fort McMurray, Alberta (new)

6. Spruce Grove, Alberta (new)

7. North Vancouver, British Columbia

8. Sherwood Park, Alberta (new)

9. Surrey, British Columbia (new)

10. Nanaimo, British Columbia

11. Lasalle, Quebec (new)

12. Waterloo, Ontario

13. Prince George, British Columbia

14. La Prairie, Quebec (new)

15. Grand Prairie, Alberta

16. Airdrie, Alberta (new)

17. Welland, Ontario (new)

18. Vernon, British Columbia (new)

19. North Bay, Ontario

20. Dartmouth, Nova Scotia (new)

A closer look at the data revealed:

· In addition to taking the top spot, Victoria also earns bragging rights for being number one in the categories of relationship books, romance books and romantic comedies.

· There are some new cities on this year’s list, twelve to be exact, vying for that number one spot. First time romantic cities hail from Alberta, British Columbia, Yukon, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

· The west was surely stung by cupid’s arrow with nine of the top ten cities being from the two most western provinces.

· For the first time ever, a city from a territory not only makes the list, but takes the number three spot.

· The Secret to Love that Lasts by Gary Chapman, Pretty Woman starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, and Hold Me Tight: Seven Conversations for a Lifetime of Love by Sue Johnson were among the bestsellers in the relationship books, romance books, and romantic movies categories.

· Five provinces didn’t get a rose this time around and had no cities place in the top 20.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.