Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games 2022 committee has released its branding for the event which will run Feb. 24-27. (Photo submitted)

Greater Vernon B.C. Winter Games 2022 committee has released its branding for the event which will run Feb. 24-27. (Photo submitted)

Vernon BC Games committee releases branding

Branding, logo released; director of marketing named

It’s less than a year until Greater Vernon hosts the 31st B.C. Winter Games Feb. 24-27, and a familiar name has been selected to help market the event.

Local business owner and community member David Scarlatescu from The Fig has been named director of marketing with the local Games committee.

“The 2022 B.C. Winter Games are set to generate approximately $1.6 million for the local economy,” said Scarlatescu. “As a small business owner in Vernon, there is no denying the positive impact of the tourism industry on my business. I personally am very excited about what the Games will bring to us from a tourism perspective, and the value provided will give local businesses a much-needed boost during that time.”

The marketing team has created a new tagline and branding to go along with the B.C. Games logo: Victory through Adversity.

The design is a direct representation of how the community overcame adversity of the events that transpired throughout the past year. Hidden in the logo, the “V” embodies a lake and a sunrise to symbolize our many lakes and a new day dawns a new beginning. The “A” is characterized as a mountain to represent a metaphorical mountain we all climb to achieve success. Along with a hidden arrow at the bottom to represent aiming high and moving forward to achieve goals.

“The tagline ‘Victory through Adversity’ is fitting during this time,’” said Vernon Games committee vice-president Teresa Durning. “Vernon is one of those communities where you can feel the synergy between volunteers during events and the excitement is contagious. Pulling these Games off will show true determination, adaptability and be monumental.”

Organizers are still fulfilling leadership roles and general volunteers will have a callout later this spring.

More than 1,800 local volunteers will help facilitate 17 different sports for the Vernon Games.

READ MORE: Well-known Vernon women chosen to lead B.C. Winter Games board

READ MORE: Vernon’s Special Olympics BC Winter Games will be biggest ever


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC GamesLocal BusinessLocal Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Estate of dead B.C. Hells Angels prospect to be divided between wife, secret spouse
Next story
Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dies at 82

Just Posted

After 54 years as an educator and community leader in Kelowna, Rolli Cacchioni has died of a stroke. (Contributed/SD23)
Long-time Kelowna educator, community figure dies

SD23 Trustee Rolli Cacchioni died of a stroke March 23, after 54 years with the school district

(FILE)
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at Central Okanagan schools

Schools in Lake Country, Kelowna, West Kelowna confirm exposures of the virus

Kelowna Rockets face off against the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place, Kelowna, on January 26, 2020. (Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets)
‘Joy for the players’; Kelowna Rockets staff react to season restart

WHL players set to arrive in Kelowna, Kamloops March 13 to begin 48-day, 24-game season

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Second death reported in Kelowna General Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

A total of seven cases have been identified at the hospital: six patients and one staff

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
36 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Interior Health

The number of active cases in the region is at 366

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

A fire truck and police car park at the entrance to the Foreshore Trail about 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 4 as fire crews respond to a report of a fire farther down the trail and just above the railway tracks, between Lakeshore Road and the tracks. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Fire Department quickly extinguishes fire above Foreshore Trail

Blaze started when man’s campfire catches fuel containers on fire

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C. on the COVID-19 situation. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry predicts a ‘post-pandemic world’ for B.C. this summer

‘Extending this second dose provides very high real-world protection to more people, sooner’

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled Feb. 26 that the estate of deceased Sooke man and Hells Angels prospect Michael Widner is to be divided between his wife and his secret spouse. (Black Press Media file photo)
Estate of dead B.C. Hells Angels prospect to be divided between wife, secret spouse

Michael Widner’s 2017 death left a number of unanswered questions

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of its Janssen subsidiary’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Johnson & Johnson via AP
Canada approves Johnson & Johnson’s 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine

It is the 4th vaccine approved in Canada and the 1st that requires just a single dose

Walter Gretzky father of hockey hall-of-famer Wayne Gretzky waves to fans as the Buffalo Sabres play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky, father of the Great One, dies at 82

Canada’s hockey dad had battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Riverside Centre includes a theatre hosting local plays, visiting musicians and dance troupes. It is also used for community events such as public meetings and fundraisers. Photo Town of Princeton
Future of Princeton’s Riverside Centre seen at risk following school district move

I’d be lying to say I wasn’t concerned, says mayor

COVID-19 numbers provided by Interior Health show Salmon Arm and Revelstoke in the 200-plus range from January 2020 to February 2021 while Vernon, with a larger population, tallied more than 600 over the 14 months. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
14 months of COVID-19 data show Kamloops cases doubling Vernon’s

Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021: 605 cases reported for Vernon, 243 for Salmon Arm, 1,246 for Kamloops

Most Read