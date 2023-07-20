Vernon bride-to-be steps up for bridesmaid in wake of death

GoFundMe campaign started for Michelle Blake’s late son Solomon, 17,

A GoFundMe campaign has been started in memory of a 17-year-old boy named Solomon, to help his parents and five siblings. (GoFundMe photo)

A Vernon bride-to-be in August is helping her bridesmaid in the wake of tragedy.

Michelle Blake lost her son Solomon, who died at only 17, and now Kim O’Neill is rallying the community to help Blake and Solomon’s dad, Corey Holbrooke.

“They need help to put the funds together to cremate their beloved son and hold a celebration of life for him so they and Solomon’s five siblings (Desmond, Milla, Indiana, Atlas, Bodhi) can celebrate Solomon’s life and hopefully find some peace,” wrote McNeill on a GoFundMe campaign she started for Blake.

McNeill called Blake “an amazing mom” and that she is trying so hard to stay strong.

Blake’s youngest child, said McNeill, is severely special needs and is supposed to be going to Vancouver to an epilepsy clinic.

“There is so much on this mom’s plate right that anything that can be done to help would be a blessing,” said McNeill.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised $3,100 toward an $8,000 goal as of Thursday morning, July 20.

