The road has been blocked off at Kosmina Road and Waddington Drive Dec. 12, 2019, after a natural gas line was struck and leaking a “fair amount of gas,” firefighters said. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon business evacuated after gas line hit

A natural gas line was struck, emergency responders unsure of size

Two employees have been evacuated from a building on Kosmina Road after a natural gas line was struck. The road has been blocked off at Kosmina Road and Waddington Drive.

Emergency responders responded to the call shortly after noon and around 30 minutes later, Fortis arrived on scene.

Dispatchers say they are unsure of the size of the line that was hit.

Firefighters on scene said there is a “fair amount of gas leaking out of the pipe at this time.”

A strong gas smell lingers but Fortis is on scene to repair the line.

