Vernon businesses unite to get back stolen property

After hearing about a theft at a neighbouring shop, an employee at a downtown Vernon business managed to buy back some of the stolen property.

Maela’s Esthetics was broken into Saturday morning and a laptop was stolen from the 30th Street location. A worker at a nearby store started questioning some people in her own store and ended up not only finding the laptop, but buying it back.

“My mom works at Carousel Consignments and they get all kinds of questionable people in there,” said Maela Bru, who owns Maela’s Esthetics. “She’s worked there for 17 years so she’s gotten to know a lot of them.

“She was asking around and managed to buy my laptop back.”

While all of the contacts and scheduling information had already been wiped from the laptop, having the nearly-new computer puts Bru back in business.

“We (were) completely lost without it and unable to book appointments,” Bru said.

There was some damage to the laptop, but Bru is just amazed to actually have it back, calling it a “weird twist.”

She still urges any clients who have appointments to get in touch and let her know as the laptop was wiped of all information, except for her screensaver.

