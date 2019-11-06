Vernon Chamber supports YLW $5 fee hike

Price boost can ready airport for capacity challenges now and in the future

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is for the increased airport improvement fee at Kelowna International Airport.

The chamber said it endorses the measure to boost the fee from $20 to $25 on March 1, 2020, after Kelowna city council gave three readings to bylaw amendments on Nov. 4.

The airport has proposed its landing and terminal fees will increase by two per cent.

“YLW is critical to the economy of the North Okanagan as it allows investors and visitors to access our region, while providing local businesses the opportunity to compete globally,” chamber general manager Dione Chambers said.

The increased fee will help transform the airport by 2029 to the tune of $220 million, plus inflation. Proposed improvements include a $109-million terminal expansion, a $20-million apron expansion and a $2-million self-serve baggage drop.

The airport will also look to expand pre-board security screening, add additional snow clearing and firefighting equipment and add an additional loading bridge to accommodate international and domestic arrivals at the same time.

“The team at YLW provide a tremendous service but passenger numbers climbed 38 per cent between 2013 and 2018 and that has led to capacity challenges,” Chambers said. “There is no question that the Soaring Beyond 2.5 Million Passengers Capital Program will ensure that YLW continues to be an important economic catalyst for the entire Okanagan.”

It is expected Kelowna councillors will consider adoption of the bylaw changes on Nov. 18, 2019.

— with Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce files

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights slay Kelowna

READ MORE: Grinch steals Christmas early from Vernon pair

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography
Next story
Okanagan woman helps senior along the journey

Just Posted

Elizabeth Fry Society launches #SPEAKOUT campaign in Kelowna

The campaign is meant to build awareness of intimate partner and sexual violence in the community

Mamas for Mamas shatters fundraising goal at 2019 Kelowna gala

The national charitable organization raised $300,000 for the Mamas At-Risk program

‘Steeped in rape culture’: sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

Flu shot temporarily unavailable in Kelowna, more en route next week: pharmacies

Why you might not be able to get a flu shot this week

Vehicle fire knocked down at gas station on Highway 33 in Kelowna

Highway 33 remained closed for about 30 minutes while crews directed traffic around the incident

Sense of empathy, kindness floats over ‘Sesame Street’ set

While some rod puppets like Elmo require one puppeteer, it takes two to manipulate others

Vernon Chamber supports YLW $5 fee hike

Price boost can ready airport for capacity challenges now and in the future

Summerland music teacher wins award for composition

Anita Perry tied for first place in national music competition

Straight from Dehart

Dragon King unveils Chinese hot pot cuisine

Hedley fights alleged drug house

“It’s about the community coming together to solve a serious problem that has been here for 17 years.”

Okanagan woman helps senior along the journey

Cindy Bertrand Larson goes throughout the Okanagan to help seniors along their end-of-life journey

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

Grinch steals Christmas early from Vernon pair

$800 worth of lights stolen from home with popular holiday display

Seven-hour benefit planned for Salmon Arm musician battling brain tumour

John Fleming, a member of the popular Seal Skull Hammer, is facing a lengthy recovery

Most Read