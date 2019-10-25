Vernon cold case murder pre-trial continues in Kelowna

Paramjit Singh Bogarh is accused of killing his wife in Vernon on New Year’s Eve 1986

A cold-case murder trail dating back to 1986 continues to wind its way through the justice system.

On Friday, a lawyer representing Paramjit Singh Bogarh, who is charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, held a pre-trial conference with a Crown prosectuor to discuss details of the case before Justice Allan Betton.

Bogarh is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiring to commit murder relating to the 1986 New Year’s Eve death of his spouse, Saminder Kaur Bogarh, at their Vernon home.

A publication ban is in place on the case until the trial begins on March 2, 2020.

In April, Bogarh elected trial to be heard by a judge alone in Supreme Court in Kelowna.

A voir dire, a trial within a trial to determine the validity of evidence, is slated to run Feb. 10 through Feb. 21.

Bail was denied by now-retired Justice Frank Cole in June 2018. Bogarh remains in custody.

Narindar Singh Bogarh, Paramjit’s brother, faces the same charges and is believed to be in India. Authorities are pursuing his extradition to Canada.

None of the charges against either man has been proven in court.

-With files from Roger Knox.

