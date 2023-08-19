Mats and blankets greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon continues to assist Central Okanagan evacuees

The reception centre at Kal Tire Place arena will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

The Vernon reception centre continues to assist evacuees from Central Okanagan wildfire areas Saturday, Aug. 19.

The reception centre is located at Kal Tire Place Arena at 3445 43rd Avenue. Its hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Public walking at Kal Tire Place has been cancelled for the duration of the emergency response. People are encouraged to check the Greater Vernon Recreation website at gvrec.ca for updates.

A public information call centre has been established for those who have questions about the reception centre, the city said Saturday. People can also reach out to the call centre for information on how to volunteer with Emergency Support Services, where to find information and updates, and more. The call centre can be reached at 250-550-7850.

A list of frequently asked questions is also available on the city’s website.

READ MORE: Kelowna wildfire evacuees in Vernon praying they have a home to return to

READ MORE: Community leaders urge calm and patience as crews battle Okanagan wildfires

