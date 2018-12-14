Vernon electronics theft linked to Kelowna incident

A group of four men entered the London Drugs located at 4400 32nd St, Vernon, while concealing their identity, on Dec. 11 just before 10 p.m.

The men proceeded to the electronics section where they then grabbed what is believed to be two laptop computers that were on display and fled the store.

Police have since learned the report received by London Drugs is similar to thefts that occurred in the Kelowna area at a local shopping mall, Orchard Park, on Dec. 12.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are currently investigating this incident and will continue to liaise with the Kelowna RCMP in gathering evidence and identifying the subjects as they are believed to be related at this time,” said Const. Kelly Brett.

The four suspects, in the Vernon incident, were described to police as being non-white males, each seen wearing dark clothing, hoodies, and hats with one man wearing a mask that covered his face.

No one was physically injured as a result of the theft and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking anyone who may have witnessed these men in the area at the time of the theft and have not yet spoken to police to call 250-545-7171 and reference file #2018-29246.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

