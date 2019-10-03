Vernon firefighter’s job safe after city loses appeal

Labour relations board rules in favour of firefighters union, says city did not prove its case

A Vernon Fire Rescue Services member will keep his job after having had sex with a colleague in the fire chief’s office.

The B.C. Labour Relations Board (BCLRB) has dismissed the city’s appeal of a decision to reinstate the firefighter.

The two city employees, a fire captain and a dispatcher, were fired in March 2018 for having sex in the workplace while on duty, and the “consensual sexual activity” had been caught on a surveillance camera in the chief’s office that had been put there on another matter.

READ MORE: City of Vernon appeals fire captain reinstatement order

A year later, the city was ordered to reinstate the pair by a majority of a three-member arbitration board that had been put together to hear a grievance filed by the B.C. International Association of Firefighters.

READ MORE: City of Vernon, firefighters dispute surveillance camera

The board panel suggested the pair’s firing was excessive and instead proposed a four-month suspension as well as a temporary demotion for the captain. Both were reinstated.

The city did not seek a review of the determination of the award that the dispatcher should be reinstated with a disciplinary suspension, but wanted to set aside the determination the captain be reinstated with a disciplinary suspension, saying such a move is “inconsistent with the principles expressed in or implied in the (Labour Relations) Code in failing to uphold termination.”

The city also said it was denied a fair hearing.

The B.C. Labour Relations Board disagreed.

“I find the employer has not established a basis to set aside the award under Section 99 (Labour Relations Code),” wrote BCLRB vice-chair Karen Jewell in her seven-page decision. “I am not persuaded the award is inconsistent with Code principles or that the employer was denied a fair hearing.”

The firefighters’ union acknowledged that the city had “just and reasonable cause” to discipline the pair, but said “dismissal was excessive” and proposed a four-month disciplinary suspension for both with additional consequences for the captain, who was reinstated on terms that included a five-month disciplinary suspension with no compensation for lost wages, but no loss of seniority or benefits. The terms also included a three-year temporary disciplinary demotion to the rank of firefighter.

The city appealed, arguing that the panel board “did not provide any reasoned basis for concluding the employment relationship could be restored in light of the nature of the misconduct, dishonesty at an investigation meeting (both parties were “evasive and not forthright in their interview the next day over the sexual encounter”), the past record (captain had previously served a recent three-day suspension for engaging in bullying and harassment of a fellow firefighter) and dishonesty under oath at arbitration, including a failure to accept full responsibility.

The full BCLRB decision can be found here.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver
Next story
‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Penticton neighbours react to standoff, arrest of shooting suspect

Just Posted

Stolen plaques to be restored at Kelowna cemetery

A ceremony will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Oct. 10 at 11 a.m.

Airport Inn residents given four days to get out

Tenants have until Oct. 7 to find a new place to live

End of Summer doubles tournament brings Okanagan talent to Lake Country

It was year two for the tournament at the Lake Country Tennis Club last weekend

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce announces 2019 Business Excellence Awards finalists

The 32nd Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala and Ceremony will take place on Nov. 1

Kelowna trial date set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Two of the mens trial dates were originally set to begin this month

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are scheduled to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 7

Vernon sisters turn t-shirts into reusable bags with help from CMHA

Recycled T-shirts refitted into reusuable bags

Vernon firefighter’s job safe after city loses appeal

Labour relations board rules in favour of firefighters union, says city did not prove its case

RDOS to examine housing needs

Rural Housing Needs Report will provide comprehensive study of South Okanagan and Similkameen

‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Penticton neighbours react to standoff, arrest of shooting suspect

‘I would like to not have to worry about our safety as much’

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Most Read