B.C. gang members, The Greeks, lose conviction appeals

Trio of organization known as The Greeks unsuccessfully appeal murder convictions

Three Vernon members of a notorious criminal organization have lost appeals of their convictions.

Leslie Podolski, Sheldon Richard O’Donnell and Pete Manolakos – members of a gang referred to by police as The Greeks – are three of five men convicted by a jury of various counts in the homicides of three men in or around Vernon between July 2004 and May 31, 2005.

The appeals were dismissed Wednesday.

RELATED: Vernon gang members appeal murder convictions

“The reasons for judgment are of the court, and are signed,” states a release on the B.C. Court of Appeal website. “However, there is a publication ban in place issued by the trial judge, Mr. Justice Smart, in respect of information identifying certain witnesses. That ban was issued under s. 486.5 of the Criminal Code. The publication ban means that the full reasons for judgment must be sealed and only a redacted version complying with the ban may be released to the public.”

There will be a brief administrative hearing with counsel and a judge of the division to canvass the redactions required to allow for public release of reasons for judgment that comply with the terms of the publication ban.

The trio, along with two other men, were found guilty in connection with the deaths of David Marnuik, Ronald Thom and Thomas Bryce. Their trial began in May 2011 and was one of the longest jury trials in B.C. law history, involving 25 lawyers and more than 100 Crown witnesses before the jury.

O’Donnell was found guilty on one count of first degree murder and two counts of second degree murder. Podolski was found guilty of one count of first degree murder and Manolakos was found guilty of one count of first degree murder and one count of manslaughter.

All three are serving life sentences.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Arson suspected remanded in custody
Next story
Wife of slain Kelowna man cried out for him to stop fighting

Just Posted

Kelowna chamber names new president

Carmen Sparg takes over from Tom Dyas, who served two consecutive terms as president.

Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues

Limited visibility is causing travel concerns for B.C. Interior Highways and local airports

Wife of slain Kelowna man cried out for him to stop fighting

“Stop you’re going to kill him,” she yelled out.

Kelowna man in hospital after struck by vehicle

The incident occurred yesterday at the Sarsons and Pinegrove Roads intersection

Traffic stop arrest of Kelowna couple lawful, judge rules

B.C. Supreme Court judge upholds decision that the charter rights were not violated

Your March 15 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

BCHL Today: Kings try to ground Grizzlies and Galajda targets Hobey Baker Award

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Ottawa spends $9.1 million on studies aimed at protecting whales

Money will be used to develop and test technologies to lower the risk of collisions

$100,000 kicks off new wildfire recovery campaign

Campaign looks to “ReLeaf” fire affected areas

Firefighters, nurses top list of most respected professions in Canada: poll

From emergency respondents to architects, Canadians have varying levels of positivity towards jobs

Arson suspected remanded in custody

Woman facing four counts in connection with suspicious fires in Armstrong

Rockets teams flying high heading to BC’s

Kelowna midget tier 1 team is in Fort St. John for B.C. Hockey provincials, bantams in Nanaimo

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP, teachers take action after spike in bullying at B.C. high school

RCMP and school safety experts have been called into Princeton Secondary School

Most Read