Using the jaws of life, the girls practiced on a donated car.

Using the jaws of life, the girls practiced on a donated car.

Vernon girls get taste of being firefighters

Vernon Fire Rescue Services hosts second Female Firefighter for a Day event

Finding a future in fire services was the focus at Vernon Fire Station 1 on Wednesday, April 26, as a group of female students got a first-hand look at what it’s like to work as a firefighter.

The hands-on training was led by long-time Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) member Lt. Allyson Reich, who touched on all aspects of the firefighting profession.

“We want these students to think outside the box where a profession is concerned, or to gain the confidence to pursue something they are truly passionate about,” said Reich. “The purpose of this day is to demonstrate to the students that firefighting is a viable profession for females.”

During the day-long event, the Vernon School District students heard from guest speaker deputy fire chief Sandra Follack of Kelowna Fire Rescue about what it takes to get into fire school and how one would obtain the pre-employment qualifications to be hired after fire school.

The students learned about specific elements of the job, such as first medical response, hazmat, auto extrication, confined space, over-the-bank rope rescue, structural firefighting, urban interface forest firefighting, public education, fire inspection and fire investigation.

Students also spent time performing firefighting tasks, such as donning/doffing Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, putting on turnout gear, experiencing an elevated waterway in the aerial ladder, and an auto extrication experience.

“Today was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said student Ivy Jensen. “I am hoping to be a firefighter when I am older, and today, I was able to prove to myself that I can be a firefighter, and that I can do the job. Today’s training is exactly what I wanted. I am now even more eager get started.”

The students were selected for the day of training after expressing interest in a career in fire services through a written essay.

“We are so grateful to Lt. Reich and Vernon Fire Rescue Services for providing this opportunity to our students in School District 22,” said Corinne McWhinney, principal of career programs, vLern, and academies. “Currently, female firefighters are underrepresented in Canada, and this provides the opportunity for our female youth to see themselves in this career. The Female Firefighter for a Day program provides a hands-on experience and leaves students feeling proud and inspired through the challenges they face.”

This is the second year VFRS has hosted the Female Firefighter for a Day training event. Reich is an 18-year veteran of VFRS and Vernon’s first female professional firefighter.

“I like to say to the students that ‘you can be, what you can see,’ and I am living proof that a career in firefighting is a reality for women,” said Reich.

READ MORE: Barrel fire doused by Vernon firefighters

READ MORE: Firefighters snuff overnight fire in Spallumcheen

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersVernon

 

The girls got to smash some glass in an extrication exercise. (City of Vernon photos)

The girls got to smash some glass in an extrication exercise. (City of Vernon photos)

Girls get suited up for a mock call.

Girls get suited up for a mock call.

The pressure of a fire hose was put to test as the girls hosed down some vehicles.

The pressure of a fire hose was put to test as the girls hosed down some vehicles.

Female students from the Vernon School District gather with Lt. Allyson Reich (centre) during a day of training with Vernon Fire Rescue Services. (CIty of Vernon photo)

Female students from the Vernon School District gather with Lt. Allyson Reich (centre) during a day of training with Vernon Fire Rescue Services. (CIty of Vernon photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update to B.C mental health policy, more resolutions passed at SILGA
Next story
‘Piece of cake’: Finding 1,200 volunteers for 55+ Games in Salmon Arm not a problem

Just Posted

(@FOS/Twitter)
Morning Start: Odds of predicting the 1st round of the NFL Draft

Five Taekwondo athletes from West Kelowna and Lake Country are raising money to go participate at the 2023 International Youth Sports Festival in Daegu, South Koera. (Team Kees Taekwondo)
Help send taekwondo athletes on once-in-a-lifetime Korea trip through Westbank fundraiser

Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh speaking at the 2023 TransAtlantic Policy Lab at Glendon Campus at York University in Toronto Apr. 27. (Photo contributed)
City councillor Singh in Toronto to show off Kelowna

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Car crashes through fence near soccer practice in Rutland