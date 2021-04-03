Vernon heli-winch team assists in Shuswap rescue

Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team flew into action in the Shuswap Friday, April 2.
Working alongside Shuswap Search and Rescue volunteers, VSAR’s Air Rescue One team succeeded in rescuing a pair of backcountry sledders in the Blue Lake/Kingfisher area.
VSAR’s Air Rescue One was the first search and rescue team in B.C. to develop helicopter winch rescue back in 2014, and they service a wide area. The team continues to rescue dozens of people per year across the Thompson Okanagan region.
“Happy Easter everyone, stay safe out there,” the service said Saturday.