UPDATE: Cougar kills Vernon housecat

A cougar was spotted sitting on an East Hill deck Monday morning. (Contributed)

Cat owners are urged to keep their furry friends inside after one was killed by a cougar.

Conservation Officer Tanner Beck was called to the area Monday morning and spotted the cougar west of Vernon Secondary School.

“It took off as soon as it saw me,” said Beck of the juvenile predator. “There is a trap set in the event that it does return.”

An East Hill resident caught a photo of the cougar sitting on their back deck, one block from the high school on 23rd Avenue, April 11.

Staff and students at the school were placed on a brief lockdown, as a safety precaution.

VSS principal Ken Gatzke said a neighbour called the school to let them know a cougar had been seen near Pottery Road.

“As a precaution, we moved the school into hold and secure (keeping students and staff inside the building),” said Gatzke.

The B.C. Conservation Office informed the school that a hold and secure was not necessary, therefore students and staff were allowed out shortly after 10 a.m. if needed.

“Our students and staff were fantastic during the hold and secure and followed our protocols very well,” Gatzke said.

The cougar, according to Beck, is not believed to be a threat to humans.

“It didn’t show any aggressive behaviour.”

But small animals are at risk, now and any time predators are around.

“I do not recommend letting housecats free range,” said Beck, adding that there are a number of outdoor and/or stray cats in East Hill.

Fall, winter and spring are typical for cougars to be hunting down from the hillsides due to all the deer, quail, raccoons, cats and other prey in the area.

“Best not to let your cats out,” said Beck.

Anyone who sees the cougar can call the RAPP (Report All Poachers and Polluters) line 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP), which the Conservation Office responds to.

READ MORE: Is this the time for Vernon cultural and active living centres?

READ MORE: Cougar kills deer in Summerland neighbourhood

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SchoolsWildlife