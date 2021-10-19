A second-degree murder charge has been laid against 28-year-old Paige Courtney Howse in the Feb. 28, 2020, death of Alishia Lemp, pictured. (Facebook)

A second-degree murder charge has been laid against 28-year-old Paige Courtney Howse in the Feb. 28, 2020, death of Alishia Lemp, pictured. (Facebook)

Vernon hotel murder case back in court next month

Woman charged with second-degree murder to have case back on docket Nov. 25

A woman charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Alishia Lemp in February 2020 will have her case return to court next month.

Paige Courtney Howse’s matter appeared before the courts Tuesday, Oct. 19, and was put over to Nov. 25.

Howse, 28, was arrested by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit in Surrey on Sept. 24 and was formally charged the same day.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the Best Value Inn and Suites in Vernon around 8 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2020, to investigate a suspicious death in a hotel room.

“For the past 18 months, our investigative team has worked tirelessly, through several jurisdictions, to bring the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms. Lemp’s death to this point,” said Cpl. David Hoekstra of the Serious Crimes Unit.

“We want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Ms. Lemp and our appreciation for their patience during this incredibly difficult time.”

An obituary for Lemp describes her as an extroverted and adventurous young woman who loved to travel “especially with her beloved Yorkie, ‘Soup.’”

The obituary said Lemp’s home base was Kelowna, but she also spent time living in Victoria and “on and off” in London, Ont.

Howse’s court records show she has previously faced weapon charges and charges of arson and motor vehicle theft. She has made appearances in Vancouver, Kamloops and Vernon courts.

Howse remains in custody pending her next court appearance which is slated for Nov. 25.

