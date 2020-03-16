The Okanagan Regional Library Administration Centre is located at 1430 K. L. O. Road in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Vernon Library closes amid COVID-19 concerns

The Library will be cancelling all programs indefinitely

The Okanagan Regional Library is closed effective Tuesday, March 17, due to growing coronavirus concerns.

All book drops were closed March 16.

“Please enjoy the library materials you have out right now,” the ORL said in a statement. “Don’t worry; you won’t be charged fines or penalties.”

All online resources are still accessible 24-7 and can be accessed remotely using a library card.

The library will be working closely with health officials and will continue monitoring the ongoing situation as it evolves.

“Thank you for your support, understanding and patience during this difficult time,” the ORL said. “Now is a critical moment when we must all work together to ensure the well-being of our communities and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

All libraries within the Okanagan Regional Library system, including the Vernon branch, will be closed until further notice.

READ MORE: COVID-19: No international flights at Kelowna International Airport

READ MORE: UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

Coronavirus

