Vernon looks at marmot problem, dogs peeing on blankets

Mayor Victor Cumming presents Gary Lefebvre with the Vernon Aquatic Centre’s affiliate awards during Monday, April 24 council meeting. (Video still). Gary Lefebvre, manager of aquatics, receives Lifesaving Society BC & Yukon Branch Affiliate Awards from Mayor Victor Cumming April 24. (City of Vernon photo) Just a few weeks ago, a fire was reportedly sparked at the homeless encampment near the CN railway on the north side of Vernon. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star).

The City of Vernon had an eventful Monday, April 24 council meeting.

Rodent problem

A growing downtown marmot population could prove to be problematic.

The large rodents frequent the corner of 35th Street and 30th Avenue, where the historic Luc Girouard cabin (Vernon’s first post office) is located.

City of Vernon administration had met with a wildlife specialist and confirmed that the area has been a problem for marmots in the past.

The major issue is people within the area feeding the wildlife.There is a sign located at the corner of the area advising people not to feed the wildlife.

The wildlife specialist will be completing an onsite assessment of the area to determine if the current marmot population is a problem.

If necessary, live traps will be used in an attempt to relocate male marmots to reduce breeding and over population.

Dogs peeing on picnic blankets

An inquiry regarding issues of off-leash dogs at Marshall Field was brought up by Coun. Kari Gares, as there were incidents of dogs peeing on blankets and chairs of spectators who were watching baseball at the field.

“The U18 team just started their season, and unfortunately there were several incidents that happened over the weekend,” Gares said. “Dogs should not be anywhere near that field.”

While Mayor Victor Cumming explained that the spectator area is part of the off leash area, Coun. Gares expressed that it would be important to have dog control present so that the issue does not continue to arise.

If anyone does have a problem with a dog, they are recommended to call 250-541-3647 (DOGS).

Encampments

Homeless encampments set up near CN Rail on the north side of the city will be getting cleaned up. Because the encampment sits outside of the City of Vernon’s jurisdiction, the clean up efforts take more time.

The City has been working with CN through fire services to address the issue. The coordination for clean up is currently ongoing, although there has been no concrete date set.

Meanwhile, Turning Points Okanagan has been assisting with clean up efforts.

Aquatic Award

The Vernon Aquatic Centre was the recipient of two 2022 Lifesaving Society Affiliate Awards, as council presented the awards to Gary Lefebvre, the manager of aquatics at the centre, who received the award on behalf of the city.

“This initiative between two of our departments, the training of first aid attendants, using our own certified staff, demonstrates the city’s commitment to safety,” said Cumming. “Congratulations to both our teams for this exciting accomplishment and this provincial recognition.”

The awards were for the Highest Participation in Lifesaving Society First Aid Programs in a community with a population of 20,000 – 50,000 and the Highest Participation in Lifesaving Society Instructor Programs in a community with a population of 20,000 – 50,000.

The first aid courses and aquatic re-certifications award is a result of the initiative between the Greater Vernon Recreation Services and Occupational Health and Safety departments to have aquatic staff provide all of the first aid training to City of Vernon first aid attendants.

The Lifesaving Society Canada is recognized as Canada’s life guarding experts and one of the five leading agencies in providing first aid.

Line in the road

The City of Vernon has ensured that line painting is underway.

Work began Monday, April 24, taking place overnight.

Painting will take approximately four to six weeks.

READ MORE: Road renamed for former Vernon Vipers owner, Duncan Wray

READ MORE: Plane arrives safely at Kelowna International Airport after landing gear issues

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilparksVernon