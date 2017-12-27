Vernon man a millionaire

Best Christmas present ever for 32-year-old

  Dec. 27, 2017
This holiday season is truly the most wonderful time of the year for Devin Cooper, who won a $1 million Maxmillions prize on the Dec. 22 Lotto Max draw.

The 32-year-old Vernon resident, who works for a snow removal company, checked his ticket online after learning someone in Vernon had won the Lotto Max draw. “I was kind of freaking out when I saw that I had matched all 7 numbers.” Because of holiday hours, Devin had to wait a few days before claiming his ticket. “I was dancing around my apartment all weekend!” he laughed.

For Devin, this win couldn’t have come at a better time of the year.

“I am ecstatic! It is unbelievable. This is definitely the best Christmas gift I have ever received!”

While he still has to think about how to enjoy his winnings, Devin says he intends to invest in real estate and purchase a vehicle. He will also celebrate with his family over dinner and share his holiday cheer.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sir Winston’s Pub in Vernon.

