A Vernon man is facing three charges including arson in connection with a fire at a home at a rural property near Sherwood Park, Alta. in June. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon man charged in Alberta arson case

Robert Dale Martin, 45, arrested in connection with fire at rural property near Sherwood Park

A Vernon man is facing multiple charges in connection with an Alberta arson case.

Shortly after 9:15 a.m. on June 28, Strathcona County (near Sherwood Park) RCMP were advised by the local fire department of a residential fire at a rural home. At the time, the lone occupant of the home was able to escape unharmed.

Investigators from the fire department helped police and determined the fire was intentionally set, thus, a criminal investigation was launched.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Robert Dale Martin, 45, a resident of Vernon who also has ties to Red Deer, Alta. Police believe Martin fled the scene with another unknown male suspect in a newer model white pickup truck.

Nearly a month later, Martin was arrested on July 24. He has been charged with arson – disregard for human life, assault causing bodily harm and disobeying a court order.

He was released from custody and is slated to appear again in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Strathcona County RCMP is still seeking to identify the second male that fled the scene.

