Vernon man charged in New West kidnapping

A Vernon man is among two individuals facing multiple charges in connection with a kidnapping in the Lower Mainland.

The New Westminster Police Department learned on the evening of Tuesday, April 25, that a resident of the city had been kidnapped. The department’s major crime unit took over the investigation and received extensive support from internal specialty units and numerous police agencies throughout the region.

Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, two armed suspects were intercepted by police leading to the safe rescue of the hostage.

“Investigators were extremely concerned for the well-being of this individual,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver of the NWPD. “The safe rescue of the hostage and arrests of the suspects is in no doubt thanks to dedicated teams of skilled police officers.”

Added deputy chief Const. Paul Hyland: “These investigations are very resource intensive. So I am very appreciative of the excellent work done by our investigators, and the amazing support we received from our policing partners.”

Marc Kevin Valcourt, 42, of Vernon has been charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with kidnapping, forcible confinement and use of an imitation firearm.

Kyle Clark Dimond, 40, of Kamloops, has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and use of an imitation firearm.

Both suspects remain in custody as investigators continue gathering evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit by calling 604-529-2430, or email at mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.

