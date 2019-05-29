Vernon man arrested for allegedly driving while impaired after collision with pedestrian

The incident took place around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Vernon RCMP have arrested a male for allegedly driving while impaired after hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle.

On Tuesday, May 28th, shortly after 9 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street. A man, 59, was transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries to the nearest medical facility.

Upon arrival at the scene, the front line officer entered into an impaired investigation after the driver displayed signs and symptoms of intoxication. The male was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and released with documentation to appear in court.

“Drivers who choose to operate motor vehicles while impaired are a threat to the safety of both the motoring and pedestrian public,” said Cst. Kelly Brett, spokesperson for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The RCMP is committed to removing these drivers from our roadways.”

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have issued a thank you to the members of the public that stopped to render assistance to the pedestrian just after the collision occurred.

