David Gilbert Warnock was sentenced to six months jail Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, for attempting to lure a child under 16. He was charged in 2020 and pleaded guilty in May 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

David Gilbert Warnock was sentenced to six months jail Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, for attempting to lure a child under 16. He was charged in 2020 and pleaded guilty in May 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Vernon man sentenced to 6 months jail for attempting to lure teen

David Gilbert Warnock was charged with telecommunication to lure a child under 16 in 2020

A Vernon man has been sentenced to six months in jail for attempting to lure a child under 16 into a sexual encounter.

David Gilbert Warnock was charged with luring a 14-year-old boy in 2020. He pleaded guilty to the single charge in May 2021.

Warnock was sentenced in Vernon court on Tuesday, Feb. 15. His sentence will be followed by 18 months of probation, according to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Warnock was also placed on the national sex offender registry for 10 years.

Warnock was the subject of a 2020 investigation by Goofbusters, a vigilante Facebook group that goes undercover to trick and publicly shame pedophiles. Goofbusters posted a video confronting a man in a vehicle, said to be Warnock, who immediately drove away before speaking to them.

In the video, a man can be heard saying “If you leave we’re calling the cops.”

The Goofbusters group hasn’t been active since May 2021, when the video was posted.

READ MORE: Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach Birarda pleads guilty to 4 sex charges

READ MORE: RCMP get Vernon families online with internet safety

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Child Luring

Previous story
Kelowna council nets $20M in grants for 2021

Just Posted

(Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna council nets $20M in grants for 2021

Rockets Gabriel Szturc and Cougars Blake Eastman collide in a game last December (Photo - Steve Dunsmoor)
Rockets look to complete homestand sweep against the Cougars

This is just one of several families taking advantage of the chance to whisk a little one around the ice in a stroller. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)
Free public skating in Kelowna to celebrate Family Day

(File photo)
Alleged Rutland robber arrested after breaking into 3 residences