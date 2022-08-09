Vernon-Monashee MLA Sandhu responds to recall petition

Genevieve Ring’s application was approved and the petition will begin on Aug. 12

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu isn’t fazed by the recent recall petition.

“I will not be intimidated by a small group of extreme activists that do not represent the vast majority of people in Vernon-Monashee,” said Sandhu in a statement to Vernon Morning Star. “As a healthcare worker, I stand behind the decisions we made as a government to help keep British Columbians and frontline workers healthy and safe during the pandemic. And I will continue working every day to stand up for what’s right and to make life better for the people I represent.”

The recall petition was issued by Genevieve Ring and Elections B.C. said it met the requirements of the Recall and Initiative Act.

“From day one, I have worked really hard to represent all people of Vernon-Monashee diligently and I will continue to do so every day because I am so proud of the people I represent,” said Sandhu. “I will not let any distraction take away from my work and commitment to the people I serve.”

The petition will be issued on Friday, Aug. 12.

