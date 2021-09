Vernon Mounties offered a stranded mobility scooter rider a push after the unit’s batteries died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (RCMP)

One mobility scooter rider in Vernon was given a push in the right direction Monday, Sept. 13.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers pushed the stranded scooter and its rider after the batteries went.

The batteries were charged up at the detachment and the rider was back out on their way.

The local RCMP detachment used the hashtag #ThisIsWhatWeDo when they shared the good-news story on its Twitter account.

