Vernon nurse faces 50-day suspension for infractions

A Vernon nurse has been suspended for 50 days for making inaccurate documentations, breaching privacy and failing to follow policy and medication orders during a 14-month period that began in the fall of 2018.

According to a notice posted Aug. 25 by the B.C. College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP), an inquiry committee panel approved a consent agreement concerning Harleen Gakhal, related to issues in her practice between October 2018 and December 2019.

Those issues include, “documenting inaccurately, failing to follow post fall management policy, failing to follow medication orders, failing to provide a client with adequate pain medication, failing to communicate appropriately with care aids and responding to their requests for assistance, failing to complete all her assigned duties, failing to follow proper policy and procedure when a client requested to go to the hospital, breaching privacy, and breaching a BCCNP Undertaking.”

The college said Gakhal has voluntarily agreed to terms equivalent to a condition on practice. Those terms include a five-day suspension for her breach of the BCCNP undertaking and a 45-day suspension for her breach of privacy.

She’s also not allowed to be the sole nurse on duty or work in a supervisory role for 12 months, and must have a manager or supervisor present while on duty.

Other terms include undertaking not to repeat the conduct, public reprimand and completing coursework in ethics and professionalism, communication, medication administration, documentation and privacy and confidentiality.

Gakhal must also meet with a BCCNP Practice Support Consultant to complete a self-assessment identifying the circumstances leading to the issues and preventing their recurrence.

The inquiry committee said it is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.

Brendan Shykora

