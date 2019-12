A Vernon nurse has pleaded guilty to mischief involving arson, which stemmed from an incident in 2016.

Teresa Hidasi pleaded guilty to four counts of mischief on Nov. 27. One of those counts was for willfully setting fire to property at a residence on Hartnell Road in Vernon on June 22, 2016.

Hidasi’s counsel appeared at the Vernon Law Courts on Wednesday. The 47-year-old nurse faced eight charges in total and her sentencing on the four guilty pleas will take place in January.

READ MORE: Cross examination application denied in Sagmoen trial: Supreme Court

READ MORE: Year in jail for ex-Vernon Judo coach for child porn

Brendan Shykora