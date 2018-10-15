Police investigate a homicide at a Vernon apartment complex July 19, 2017. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon pair arrested in connection with 2017 homicide

Incident happened July 19 at Vernon apartment; man, woman arrested without incident

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have arrested two people in relation to a July 2017 homicide.

Police responded at 11:30 a.m. on July 19, 2017, to a report of an unresponsive man found in an apartment unit in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue. Upon arrival, police confirmed the man was dead and it was determined to be a homicide.

RELATED: Suspicious death at Vernon apartment

“An extensive, 15-month long, police investigation was undertaken by the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP General Investigation Section and has led to the arrest of two individuals,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

A 40-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both from Vernon, were arrested on Friday without incident.

RELATED: Suspicious death ruled homicide

No names have been released.

Both accused were held in police custody over the weekend by a justice and will appear in court Monday to face charges of second-degree murder.

As this matter is now before the court, no further information is available for release.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s proportional representation referendum: The case against switching to PR
Next story
Video: An up-close look at beluga whales in Hudson Bay

Just Posted

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Kootenkoff: “Legalization” Delayed – What Took them So Long?

—By Susan Kootnekoff Was the impact on road safety just an inconvenient… Continue reading

B.C.’s proportional representation referendum: The case against switching to PR

Opponent says there’s more accountability with ‘first-past-the-post’

Kelowna teen to speak to agriculture minister for World Food Day

Justin Kulik will present his petition to the Ministry of Agriculture on World Food Day

B.C.’s proportional representation referendum: The case for switching to PR

Proponent says PR will give B.C. better political representation

Competitors get crafty for Okanagan Mixoff

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff is Nov. 8 in Kelowna

5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.

Resolution found in Vernon car-surfing death case: defence

Byron James Walterhouse will appear to fix a date for disposition Oct. 18

NHL players say Canada’s legalization of marijuana won’t impact them

NHL players say the legalization of marijuana in Canada won’t change how they go about their business.

Automated cars could kill wide range of jobs, federal documents say

Internal government documents show that more than one million jobs could be lost to automated vehicles, with ripple effects far beyond the likeliest professions.

Vernon pair arrested in connection with 2017 homicide

Incident happened July 19 at Vernon apartment; man, woman arrested without incident

Early morning fire destroys Shuswap home

Owners of Tappen house away as structure undergoing renovations

Private marijuana stores should shut down, Mike Farnworth says

B.C. has approved 62 licences, but they still need local approval

HPV vaccine does not lead to riskier sex among teen girls: UBC

Girls are less likely to have sex now than they were a decade ago

Most Read