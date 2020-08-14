A pedestrian was struck near the CIBC on 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon Aug. 14, 2020. (Google Maps)

Vernon pedestrian struck dies from injuries

Emergency responders are on scene on Main Street near the CIBC, traffic affected

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at about 3:43 p.m., and has died as a result of their injuries.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said the individual was J-walking near the intersection of Highway 97 and 30th Avenue Friday, Aug. 14.

Vernon Fire Rescue responded to the incident and upon arrival they confirmed the incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Traffic was reduced to single lanes both north and southbound.

RCMP continue their investigation but no further information will be released.

RCMP Collision Analysts and the BC Coroners Service remain on scene at this time and motorists are urged to visit drivebc.ca for details on road delays and closures.

More to come as more details become available.

