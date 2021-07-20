Vernon pedestrian’s sense of humour intact after serious collision

More than $3,100 has been raised to help Chance Weder in his recovery after being struck by a truck on 30th Avenue and 30th Street on July 16, 2021. (GoFundMe)

GoFundMe campaign launched for man hit by truck downtown, cracks jokes from hospital

A fundraiser has been kickstarted for a Vernon man who was struck by a vehicle downtown on Friday, July 16.

With already more than half of the $5,500 goal raised in only two days, the funds will be used to support Chance Weder in his recovery.

Weder, who was hit by a truck at 30th Avenue and 30th Street around 8:30 a.m. while walking to work, was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

But, he is already cracking jokes.

“He told his mom the other morning that it was a good thing the truck that hit him was a Ford because he wouldn’t have made it if it was a Chevy,” wrote GoFundMe campaign organizer Mand Willmott.

When 30-year-old Weder arrived at the hospital, tests showed broken ribs, kidney damage, severe road rash, bruised lungs and a goose egg to the head, Willmott said.

“Although he is lucky to have come out of the accident with only those injuries, they are pretty severe and he is in a lot of pain,” Willmott said.

Before his scheduled transfer to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Weder showed spiking fevers and his room was exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Now, he must clear a test before being moved.

“About two years ago, he lost his wife to cancer,” Willmott wrote. “It’s been a rough go for Chance as he struggles enough living paycheque to paycheque.”

“Chance is one of the kindest souls I have ever met,” she continued. “He cares and loves so deeply for his family and the people that are closest to him in his life.”

To learn more or donate, visit GoFundMe.com and search Help Chance in his recovery, struck by vehicle.

