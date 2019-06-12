(Stock image - Pixabay)

Vernon permanent washrooms delayed

Pressure builds to provide public washrooms even on short-term basis

  • Jun. 12, 2019 11:40 a.m.
  • News

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

The City of Vernon plans to install two single-occupancy washrooms downtown but the process has been delayed by nine months because the manufacturer of the toilet has numerous orders to fill.

“Either we rent a mobile (washroom) that we move around…we need to deal with it,” said Coun. Brian Quiring. “We told the community we are going to do it. We need a temporary solution.”

There is also concern about waste of all kinds in the downtown core.

“People are frustrated,” said Coun. Dalvir Nahal of businesses having to regularly clean up waste.

Nahal wants the city to investigate possibly hiring a private contractor for rapid cleanup downtown.

Related: Vernon downtown washroom closed

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam
Next story
Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Just Posted

Kelowna man faces multiple charges in sex assault of a minor

His lawyer appeared in court on his behalf Wednesday

The ribbon has been cut for ‘District Market’

The new strip plaza is an extension of Landmark District

Kelowna film festival set to highlight stories in celebration of Pride

LGBT2Q+ stories will be showcased at the two-night event

Okanagan College graduate is preparing to bike across America

Nick Pelletier will travel coast to coast to raise money for a non-profit

Pre-season set for Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets begin the 2019-2020 with a six-game pre-season

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

We could see some rain this week

Straight from DeHart

Husky provides free PGA tournament pass to golf fans

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

Fifty-one out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

Cost of flood repairs blamed as company enters receivership, vacations booked now cancelled.

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

One new wildfire, two blazes held in Kamloops Fire Centre

Fire breaks out near Revelstoke and Highway 1

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

South Okanagan RCMP chase caught on dash cam

RCMP chase in the Penticton Indian Band community caught on camera

Most Read