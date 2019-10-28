Vernon physiotherapist pleads guilty to nine counts of sexual assault

Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence

A Vernon physiotherapist pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual assault in Vernon Provincial Court today.

Stephen Witvoet, 47, was accused by 16 women who claimed he sexually assualted them between 2009 and 2016. All of the victims were over the age of 18.

The Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence.

Witvoet was a practicing pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005 before he was arrested in June.

He was initally accused of sexually assulting 14 people.

