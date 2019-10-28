Vernon physiotherapist pleads guilty to nine counts of sexual assault

Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence

A Vernon physiotherapist pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual assault in Vernon Provincial Court today.

Stephen Witvoet, 47, was accused by 16 women who claimed he sexually assualted them between 2009 and 2016. All of the victims were over the age of 18.

The Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence.

Witvoet was a practicing pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005 before he was arrested in June.

He was initally accused of sexually assulting 14 people.

READ MORE: Vernon physiotherapist accused of sexual assault facing new charges

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Do you want to ask the mayor a question? Tick off your calendar for Nov. 12
Next story
Lake Country to open new off-leash dog park in November

Just Posted

Ex-Kelowna cop has breach of trust case adjourned for two weeks

Former Mountie facing seven misconduct charges during his time as an officer

Lake Country to open new off-leash dog park in November

The dog park is located on Okanagan Centre Road West.

Do you want to ask the mayor a question? Tick off your calendar for Nov. 12

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran will be attending a luncheon at Coast Capri Hotel on Nov. 12

Temperatures expected to plunge in Kelowna, hit near record lows

The temperature is expected to hit -8 C tonight and remain cold throughout the week

Kelowna Wellness Fair gears up for ninth annual event

The event is happening on Nov. 2 and 3 at the Parkinson Rec Center in Kelowna

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Vernon physiotherapist pleads guilty to nine counts of sexual assault

Crown and defence are seeking a joint 18-month conditional sentence

B.C. updating emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province working with municipal, Indigenous communities

New grant available for North Okanagan trails

Regional District of North Okanagan creates grant for not-for-profit organizations

Tribute bands rock the Okanagan

Bonfire and The Hip Replacements wow crowds in Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

California wildfires erupt in LA, burn in wine country

Nearly 200,000 people under evacuation orders after fire that broke out last week in Sonoma County

Secondary home rules are killing family farms, B.C. protesters say

B.C. Liberals demand changes to NDP agriculture restrictions

Vancouver cemetery to allow strangers to share graves

Practice would start in 2020

Mushroom poisoning on the rise, warns BC Centre for Disease Control

Poison Control received 201 calls so far in 2019

Most Read