An alleged robber fleeing from the scene of a business in the 3000 block of 32nd Street was nabbed by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit who happened to be driving by Oct. 7, 2020. (Google Maps)

Vernon police nab robber running from scene

Serious Crime Unit was in the right place at the right time

Vernon’s Serious Crime Unit happened to be driving in the downtown area when they saw a man running while removing pieces of clothing. This caught the officers’ attention which resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old man suspected of robbing a nearby business.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at a business in the 3000 block of 32nd Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

A man entered the business and demanded money. As he was fleeing the scene, he discarded items of clothing in an attempt to evade capture, RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The 28-year-old man was arrested by officers of the Serious Crime Unit and the suspect was charged with robbery. He remains in custody.

“Valuable, accurate information was passed quickly from the scene to our officers which allowed the situation to be resolved quickly and safely,” Terleski said.

RCMP said it’s fortunate no one was injured in the incident but acknowledge it may have been traumatizing for those who witnessed the event.

