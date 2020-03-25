Vernon police up early to disarm man with knife

RCMP responded to a disturbance on Heritage Drive at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25

Some Vernon residents awoke early Wednesday morning to the sound of a man trying to smash his way into a parked vehicle.

Around 4:30 a.m., Vernon RCMP received calls from residents on the 4900 block of Heritage Drive about a man behaving erratically, beating on a parked vehicle with a lacrosse stick.

When police arrived to the location they found the man by himself pacing behind vehicles armed with a knife. Police attempted to speak with the man in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

“This individual was exhibiting behaviour that indicated he was a danger to himself and the public,” Vernon North Okanagan media relations officer Cpl.Tania Finn said.

“As the armed man would not comply with any verbal commands given by our officers, police utilized an intervention option which allowed them to maintain some distance while disarming him.”

A 29-year-old Vernon man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital. No injuries were sustained by the man or the responding officers.

Brendan Shykora

RCMP