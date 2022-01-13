Brett Bandy (from left), City of Vernon; Akbal Mund, Chair of Greater Vernon Advisory Committee; Mayor Victor Cumming; Harold Sellers, Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Brad Akerman, RDNO, stand near the newly dedicated park space and trail connection for the Grey Canal Trail – one of two recent purchases made by the city. (Contributed)

Brett Bandy (from left), City of Vernon; Akbal Mund, Chair of Greater Vernon Advisory Committee; Mayor Victor Cumming; Harold Sellers, Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Brad Akerman, RDNO, stand near the newly dedicated park space and trail connection for the Grey Canal Trail – one of two recent purchases made by the city. (Contributed)

Vernon purchases more property for park space

Two-acre parcel is located just north of the Alpine Centre on Kalamalka Lake Road

The City of Vernon is getting more green space.

The city has purchased a two-acre parcel of land on Kalamalka Lake Road, just north of the Alpine Centre, for the use of park, open space and trail.

The cost of the purchase is $192,000 with $190,080 coming from parks development cost charges, and the remaining $1,920 from Regional District of North Okanagan land sale reserves.

The sale matter was a declassified motion from an in-camera meeting session held Dec. 13, 2021.

As was the purchase of four acres of park land along Davison Road and 3.6 acres of trail right of way for the Grey Canal.

A land sale agreement with Westco Properties Inc. was announced prior to Christmas, which will connect the Turtle Mountain section with the Bella Vista/Okanagan Hills section of the Grey Canal Trail. The park land will be used for city park and open space.

“The development of the Grey Canal Trail has been a passion project for many community members, local government representatives, and avid local trail users for nearly 20 years,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “This agreement makes way for a significant trail connection to be made from Bella Vista neighbourhoods to Turtle Mountain, and beyond.”

This acquisition is notable for the Grey Canal Trail, as the land for the extension was one of the last remaining privately owned portions along its route between Okanagan Hills Boulevard and Coldstream Valley Estates. If all connections are able to be made, the trail would be a continuous 35-kilometre route to explore by foot, bike, or snowshoe throughout the year.

“We see this as an important part of the overall development plan, which will also include the Tassie Creek walking path and wetlands, ensuring the protection of this environment for future generations,” said Greg Herfst, owner, Westco Properties Inc.

Once both the park and trail are improved, it’s anticipated they’ll be well used by residents of the development, neighbouring communities, trail users and visitors.

READ MORE: Vernon council defers discussions on Kin Race Track plans

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreaks reported at two Vernon care homes


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Council

Previous story
New trial ordered for children’s hockey coach in voyeurism case
Next story
Expert panel says Canada needs to ‘up its game’ on climate data to better adapt

Just Posted

(Norm Letnick)
Kelowna mayor’s chair not in the cards for MLA Letnick

Construction of Tower One and Two (The Eli) is expected to begin in early 2022 (Orchard Park Properties)
Construction expected to begin this year on Water by the Park towers in Kelowna

Wildfire in Lytton, B.C., seen on June 30, 2021 (@guyatsfu/Twitter)
Okanagan College partners in climate-resilient housing project

Moyra Baxter, chair of the Central Okanagan Board of Education. (File photo)
Vaccination mandate adoption facing Central Okanagan school trustees