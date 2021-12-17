Vernon RCMP officer disciplined for lying to superiors, failing to perform duties

A Vernon RCMP officer has been disciplined for lying to his superiors and failing to properly carry out investigations. (File photo)

A Vernon RCMP constable has been transferred to another detachment and faces further discipline after he lied to his superiors, provided inaccurate reports and failed to perform his duties.

A decision by the RCMP conduct board dated Sept. 1 says Const. Greg Ternan admitted to four allegations that took place between May 17, 2019, and Feb. 19, 2020.

One of the transgressions occurred while Ternan was working as the lead investigator on a case involving a stolen cheque. He falsely told his superiors that the cheque had been destroyed and there was no evidence. Ternan did not destroy the cheque, but retained possession and later placed it in an exhibit bag.

“Constable Ternan agrees that the continuity over the safety check as an exhibit was lost as a result of his careless actions,” the decision states.

In another instance involving stolen cheques, Ternan filed incomplete reports regarding a case in which cheques were stolen from a vehicle and cashed. Ternan also failed to follow up on the investigation as instructed by his superiors.

In the third case, Ternan was instructed to locate two firearms as the owner’s licences for them had expired. It was later found that the owner was deceased. Ternan called the wife of the gun owner, telling her to “get rid of” the firearms. He then concluded the file having not actually located the firearms.

The final transgression saw Ternan tasked with locating a homeless person in order for a subpoena to be issued, but he “neglected to take all reasonable investigative actions to locate” the individual, and modified the report by adding “Trial date has passed. Please conclude.”

“Not only did he fail to serve the subpoena, but it does not appear that he made any effort to carry out his responsibility in this regard,” reads the decision by conduct board member Christine Sakiris.

In addition to being transferred, Ternan was docked 11 days pay and must forfeit 10 days of holiday.

The board noted he was remorseful and accepted responsibility for his conduct, submitted a letter of apology and acted without malicious intent.

Brendan Shykora

RCMP