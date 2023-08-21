Jadine Loftus was last seen in Vernon on Friday, Aug. 18. (RCMP Photo)

Vernon RCMP searching for missing woman

31-year-old Jadine Loftus was last seen in Vernon on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Vernon RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in searching for Jadine Zoe Loftus.

Loftus is described as five-foot-four-inches tall with a thin build and brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Loftus, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

You can also leave a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

