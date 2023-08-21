Vernon RCMP searching for missing woman

The Vernon RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in searching for Jadine Zoe Loftus.
The 31-year-old was last seen in Vernon on Friday, Aug. 18.
Loftus is described as five-foot-four-inches tall with a thin build and brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have seen or heard from Loftus, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
You can also leave a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.
