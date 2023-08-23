Katie Camire

Vernon RCMP searching for missing woman

Katie Camire was last seen in Vernon on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Katie Camire.

The 34-year-old woman was last seen in Vernon on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

She is described as being five feet, two inches takk, 124 pounds, with brown hair dyed red and blue eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Camire, please contact local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

