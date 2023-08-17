Louis Leggett is wanted for break and enter, possession of stolen property and trespassing. (Contributed)

Vernon RCMP searching for wanted man

Louis Leggett is wanted for numerous offences, including break and enter

Police are on the lookout for wanted man, Louis Moreno Leggett.

The 30-year-old is wanted for break and enter, possession of stolen property and trespassing.

Leggett is described as five-foot-five-inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you, or someone you know has any information on the whereabouts of Leggett, contacting the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 is encouraged. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or leave a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

