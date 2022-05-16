Vernon North Okanagan RCMP hope the public can help them locate missing Vernon teenager Owen Miller, 14. (Contributed)

Vernon RCMP seek missing teen

Owen Miller, 14, last seen Wednesday night, May 11; believed to be in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth.

Owen Miller, 14, was last seen the evening of Wednesday, May 11, and is believed to be in Vernon.

Miller is described as five-foot-eight, 120-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Owen Miller, or have information as to his whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

