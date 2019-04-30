Vernon RCMP seek witnesses of suspicious fire

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking witnesses to a suspicious fire that occurred on Sunday, April 14th in downtown Vernon.

During the early morning hours of April 14, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a suspicious fire, which appeared to be pallets burning, located in the 2900 block of 31st Street. Upon the officers arrival, a male was attempting to extinguish the fire, however prior to police being able to speak to that person, he left the area.

“Other witnesses on scene advised police that the male left the area driving a BMW,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to speak to this male to gather further information for their investigation at this time.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or knows the driver of the BMW to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

