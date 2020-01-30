Members of two Vernon Rotary clubs will travel to the village of Aprik in Nepal to build homes following the deadly 2015 earthquake that claimed 9,000 lives.

Vernon Rotarians to help rebuild after deadly earthquake in Nepal

Local clubs to build two homes in village after 2015 earthquake kills 9,000, destroys homes

In the wake of the devastating 2015 earthquake in Nepal that killed nearly 9,000, Kalamalka and Silver Star Rotarians will travel to the village of Aprik, Gorkha.

The Rotarians will build two homes this October in the village close to the epicentre of the deadly earthquake that destroyed every home and school.

The first Rotarian to sign up was current Kalamalka Rotary president, Dr. Carmen Larsen.

“I am genuinely interested in this journey with my daughter as a step toward her understanding that cultures and languages may vary, but friendship and genuine care for people we don’t know in Vernon, such as giving to the food bank, is just like caring for people we don’t know in Nepal,” Dr. Larsen said. “I believe we need to make more authentic connections to all people locally and globally.”

The team is comprised of members from two local Rotary clubs, including Patti Shales Lefkos, Barry Hodgins, Carmen Larsen, Esme Szudek, Greg McKinnon, Tom Lewis, Jennifer Cramer-Lewis,Vern Belsheim, Penny Trudel, Gillian Gerylo, Krista Blankley and Ainsley Blankley.

“Survivors of disasters can face the loss of their homes, security and happiness as well as feeling hopeless and forgotten,” Kalamalka Rotarian Vern Belsheim said. “It is our intent they will be greatly encouraged by those who care, and who will assist with even a small part of the rebuild. Restoring hope is the reason that Rotarian volunteers around the world strive to put ‘Service above Self.’”

Several events are upcoming to raise funds to complete the builds.

Nepal team member Lewis will be taking the plunge at the Polar Bear Swim on Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. Donations can be sent via e-transfer to Nepal 2020 at profitstom@gmail.com.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, a slideshow, Trek the Himalaya, will be shown at the Schubert Centre at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Donations are also accepted anytime through CanadaHelps.org under the name Nepal – One Day At A Time. Tax receipts will be issued for any donation.

