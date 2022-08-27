Vernon Search and Rescue called to three incidents in one night

VSAR was unable to locate a missing person in an area just north of Vernon

Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) had its hands full Friday night with several calls occupying them late into the night.

VSAR was called by the Vernon RCMP to three separate tasks on Aug. 26. The first task was to investigate a partially submerged sailboat on Okanagan Lake.

“Thankfully the boat turned out to be abandoned and no one was onboard,” VSAR said Saturday morning.

As crews were on the lake responding to the sailboat, the team received another call, this time to help locate a person in the Vernon area. However, VSAR was stood down on this task before deploying members.

Then, as the boat crew was mooring and the ground crews were heading back to the hall, the team was called to find another missing person in an area just north of Vernon.

VSAR responded with members on bikes, in vehicles, and on foot to search a large overgrown area.

They were eventually stood down for the night after being unable to locate the person.

After some quick maintenance of their gear the team members were heading home shortly before 2 am.

Brendan Shykora

