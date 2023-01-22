Vernon Search and Rescue came safely to the aid of an injured snowmobile rider in the Hunters Range area east of Enderby Saturday, Jan. 21. (Facebook photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of injured sledder

Rider transported safely to hospital following injury at Hunters Range near Enderby Saturday, Jan. 21

An injured snowmobile rider was safely rescued by Vernon Search and Rescue crews Saturday, Jan. 20.

B.C. Emergency Health Services asked for VSAR’s help to rescue the injured sledder in the Hunters Range area east of Enderby.

“Due to changing weather conditions, we responded with a local helicopter operator and deployed our sled team as a backup,” said VSAR on social media. “The sled team arrived just as the helicopter was preparing to land, and the rider was safely loaded into the helicopter and transferred to BCEHS at the Vernon Airport.”

The injured rider’s group was well prepared and was able to keep the rider warm and safe.

“We were assisted on scene by members of the Enderby Fire Department, who were riding in the area, as well as by members of the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association,” said VSAR.

