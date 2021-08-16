Vernon Search and Rescue was called to help Vernon North Okanagan RCMP rescue four people from the waters of Kalamalka Lake after their boat capsized Sunday, Aug. 15. (File photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue was called to help Vernon North Okanagan RCMP rescue four people from the waters of Kalamalka Lake after their boat capsized Sunday, Aug. 15. (File photo)

Vernon Search and Rescue crew assists boaters after vessel capsizes

Incident happened after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, on Kalamalka Lake

Vernon Search and Rescue played a big role in helping four people to safety from the waters of Kalamalka Lake Sunday, Aug. 15.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that four people were stranded in the lake after their boat took on water and capsized.

Police requested the assistance of VSAR, who launched their boat and safely brought all the individuals back to shore.

“We want to extend our sincerest appreciation to our amazing Search and Rescue volunteers for their dedication, quick response, and ongoing commitment to our community,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Vernon Search and Rescue volunteers also played a major role Sunday in assisting the RCMP in delivering evacuation orders throughout Okanagan Indian Band land along Westside Road and surrounding areas, due to the continued approach of the White Rock Lake Fire.

By the end of the task, three more orders were added from the Regional District of the North Okanagan and the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

From 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, approximately 1,400 homes were contacted.

READ MORE: Motorists urged to keep North Okanagan highways clear for fire evacuees


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoatingRCMP

Previous story
Your Photos: Mount Law fire above West Kelowna
Next story
Significant structure loss on Westside due to White Rock Lake wildfire

Just Posted

A man looks towards the White Rock Lake fire to the north. (Aaron Hemens/Kelowna Capital News)
Central Okanagan officials to provide update on White Rock Lake, Mount Law wildfires

Jeff Jones view of Mount Law wildfire, Sunday night. Jeff Jones view of Mount Law wildfire, Sunday night.
Your Photos: Mount Law fire above West Kelowna

New research from UBCO confirms physical contact with a therapy dog can significantly enhance student wellbeing. (Contributed: UBC Okanagan)
Canine cuddles significantly increases student wellbeing, says UBCO

Smoke from the Mt. Law fire as seen from downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)
UPDATE: Mount Law fire now 800 hectares, limited structural damage reported